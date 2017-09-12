NFL

David Johnson Injury: Cardinals Star Reportedly Out 2 To 3 Months, Needs Surgery

by on Tue, Sep 12, 2017 at 11:42AM
397

Take a deep breath, Arizona Cardinals fans and fantasy football owners. You’re not going to like this news.

Cardinals running back David Johnson will undergo wrist surgery this week and is expected to miss two to three months, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Arizona is placing Johnson on injured reserve with a designation to return, per Schefter.

Johnson suffered the injury in the Cardinals’ season opening loss to the Detroit Lions. His initial prognosis was a dislocated wrist, and it was feared that the All-Pro might end up on season-ending injured reserve.

Johnson’s reported timetable means he could return to action by November or December if his recovery goes well. Still, his absence will be tough blow for an Arizona team with playoff aspirations that relies on him heavily in both the running and passing games. On the fantasy front, Johnson was a No. 1 overall pick in many leagues and will leave owners scrambling for replacements as they enter Week 2.

Running backs Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and rookie Elijhaa Penny will try to pick up the slack in Johnson’s absence.

Here are the top fantasy waiver wire replacements for Johnson >>

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team