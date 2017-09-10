David Johnson Injury: Update On Cardinals Star’s Injured Left Wrist

The word is in on David Johnson.

The Arizona Cardinals star running back suffered an injured left wrist during the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Cardinals and Detroit Lions. X-Rays came back negative, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, but Johnson isn’t in the clear just yet.

X-rays negative, but Monday MRI on @DavidJohnson31's wrist will say plenty https://t.co/I03g1cw06U — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 10, 2017

Obviously, losing Johnson would be a crippling blow to the Cardinals, who lost to the Lions 35-23 in Detroit.

But it also would be hugely disappointing for many fantasy football owners, as Johnson was a popular No. 1 draft choice. If he’s forced to miss any time, 26-year-old back Kerwynn Williams becomes an intriguing fantasy option.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images