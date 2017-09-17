David Pastrnak Excited To Be Back With Bruins After Long Offseason

There was a bit of a scare, but David Pastrnak is back home with the Boston Bruins.

The B’s signed the young forward to a six-year, $40 million contract extension Friday. After the new deal, Pastrnak made his first appearance with the team this preseason during Boston’s training session Saturday morning.

Pastrnak caught up with NESN’s Alex Kraemer after practice to talk about his offseason. The contract negotiations were lengthy, but Pastrnak understands the business side of the game.

