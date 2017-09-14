David Pastrnak Thanks Bruins, Mom In Celebratory Tweet After Extension

The Boston Bruins and their fans understandably are feeling excited after Thursday’s big news. And so is David Pastrnak.

The Bruins and the right wing announced Thursday that they have agreed to a six-year, $40 million contract extension, which will keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The negotiations between the B’s and Pastrnak, who was a restricted free agent, came right down to the first day of training camp. But the contract talks now are over, and Pasta expressed how excited he is to be with the Bruins long-term — and gave his mom an awesome shout out — on Twitter.

Thank you @NHLBruins excited be a Bruin for next 6 years and especially Thanks to this lady I wouldn't be where I'm without her #LoveuMom pic.twitter.com/1xOQkvrwdH — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) September 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images