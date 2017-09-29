Delanie Walker Says He’s Received Death Threats Since Anthem Statement

Delanie Walker spoke out in support of the Tennessee Titans’ decision to remain in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday, and it’s landed him in a scary situation.
Players all around the league made a statement in Week 3 by kneeling, standing with their arms linked or staying in the locker room while the national anthem played as a way to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Walker said the fans who don’t like it don’t have to go to games, but the tight end revealed Thursday in an Instagram post that he’s been receiving death threats since then.
The Tennessee Titans fans are the best in the NFL. What we do on the field every Sunday would mean nothing without knowing we are supported by the city of Nashville and the fans that have been by our side over the years. One of the many things I gained from spending time in the Middle East on the NFL’s USO Tour this spring, is an appreciation for America’s core values and an even greater appreciation for the men and women that defend those values. In being asked about our team’s decision on Sunday to stay in the locker room for the National Anthem, I used strong words to defend our right to make our own choices. Both my choice to spark dialogue for positive change and the fans’ choice to attend our games. It’s that freedom of choice that makes our democracy the envy of many around the world. The death threats that my family and I have received since my comments are heartbreaking. The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric. These words of hate will only fuel me in my efforts to continue my work reaching out to different community groups, listening to opposing voices, and honoring the men and women in the Armed Forces who risk their lives every day so that we may have this dialogue. I am proud to represent the many faces of Titans fans and believe that only through a more respectful discourse can we achieves the goals of unity, peace and racial equality that I know we all strive for. Titan Up
The Titans told ESPN the team has received death threats through social media, and Meghan Linsey, the anthem singer who knelt after her performance before the Titans’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, told the Nashville Tennesseean that she has, too.
Walker apparently set off fans by telling them they had the “freedom of choice” to go to games.
“Fans that don’t want to come to the game?” Walker said. “OK, bye. If you feel we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice.”
Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP