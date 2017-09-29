Delanie Walker Says He’s Received Death Threats Since Anthem Statement

Delanie Walker spoke out in support of the Tennessee Titans’ decision to remain in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday, and it’s landed him in a scary situation.

Players all around the league made a statement in Week 3 by kneeling, standing with their arms linked or staying in the locker room while the national anthem played as a way to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Walker said the fans who don’t like it don’t have to go to games, but the tight end revealed Thursday in an Instagram post that he’s been receiving death threats since then.

The Titans told ESPN the team has received death threats through social media, and Meghan Linsey, the anthem singer who knelt after her performance before the Titans’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, told the Nashville Tennesseean that she has, too.

Walker apparently set off fans by telling them they had the “freedom of choice” to go to games.

“Fans that don’t want to come to the game?” Walker said. “OK, bye. If you feel we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice.”

