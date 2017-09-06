Denny Hamlin’s Impressive NASCAR Darlington Win Won’t Actually Count

Denny Hamlin’s drive in the Bojangles’ Souther 500 was one that people will be talking about for a while, though not for the reasons he might’ve hoped.

Hamlin’s win from Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has been encumbered, after the No. 11 team failed post-race inspection, NASCAR announced Wednesday. Furthermore, Hamlin’s Xfinity Series win from Darlington Raceway has also been encumbered for failing inspection.

Both violations pertained to the Joe Gibbs Racing cars’ rear suspension.

The 36-year-old driver is still locked into the playoffs thanks to his July win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and is ineligible for the Xfinity playoffs, so the lost victories won’t hurt him, though he also has been docked 25 championship points. In addition, JGR has been will lose 25 owner points in both Xfinity and Cup, the No. 11 crew chief, Mike Wheeler, has been fined $50,000 and the No. 18 crew chief, Eric Phillips was fined $25,000 — both Wheeler and Phillips also received two-race suspensions.

Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity team violated the same rule as the No. 18 team. As a result, Joey Logano’s second-place finish is encumbered, Penske has been stripped of 25 owner points and crew chief Greg Irwin has been fined $25,000 and suspended for a pair of races.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief too has been hit with a fine and suspension, as the No. 88’s lug nuts were found to have been improperly installed. Greg Ives will have to pay $20,000 and miss Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway. Hendrick Motorsport reportedly announced it will not appeal that penalty.

