Derek Fisher’s Basketball-Themed Number On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Was Something

Plenty of athletes have appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” throughout its 25 seasons, and they tend to do pretty well.

Ten have won the competition, including four former NFL players (Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashard Jennings), two figure skaters (Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis), two gymnasts (Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez), IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves and former Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno. But five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher probably won’t wind up on that list.

Fisher made his “Dancing With the Stars” Season 25 debut Monday, and it was pretty darn bad. The longtime Los Angeles Lakers star wore a purple and gold jumpsuit and salsaed to a version of Kurtis Blow’s “Basketball” in an extremely corny routine.

Fisher didn’t fare too well, scoring an 18 out of 30. But then again, the highest score wasn’t much better at 22 — violinist Lindsey Stirling took the honors — so maybe there’s room for improvement.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images