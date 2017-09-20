Devin McCourty Says ‘Let’s All Just Chill’ About Pats’ Malcolm Butler Situation

Are the New England Patriots headed for a messy divorce with Malcolm Butler? Not so fast.

The cornerback had a slightly tumultuous offseason with the Patriots, as the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, and Butler visited the New Orleans Saints before eventually signing a restricted free agent tender. That, coupled with his underwhelming first two weeks, has fueled rumors recently that coach Bill Belichick isn’t happy with Butler or that the Patriots are looking to trade him.

But Patriots free safety Devin McCourty wants everyone to relax.

“I mean, we’re reading between the lines,” McCourty said on CSSNE on Tuesday. “This coach said this, this is what this means. Let’s all just chill. Malcolm’s a great player, very trusted from where it matters: his teammates. We all trust Malcolm. We’re out there. There’s never been any doubt with any of the guys in that locker room of his performance and what he does on the field and the type of player he’s been since he’s gotten here really. Still have great confidence in him as a player.”

It is a little presumptuous to suggest the Patriots might want to be rid of Butler after just two games, no matter how well he played in them, but New England is known for making some pretty quick decisions. No one expected the Patriots to trade Jamie Collins amid his contract disputes, either, but they ended up sending him to Cleveland immediately after Week 8 last season for a Browns draft pick.

At the end of the day, though, it’s hard to predict what will happen with Butler before the offseason, so McCourty does have a point.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images