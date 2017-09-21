DFS Week 3 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

Did Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Brown let you down last Sunday? Well, keep that chin up, because there’s a whole new pack of games to pick from in Week 3.
This Sunday’s daily fantasy football slate features plenty of juicy matchups to exploit, from a Miami Dolphin potentially running wild in New York to an Eagle looking to keep soaring in Philly.
Here are our best plays and top value picks at every position for Week 3.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers. There’s no slam-dunk option at quarterback this week: Tom Brady and Drew Brees both face tough matchups, and Rodgers could be without Jordy Nelson and/or Randall Cobb this Sunday. That said, we like the Packers QB at Lambeau Field against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that’s decent against the pass but certainly nothing special.
Value pick: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles. The volume continues to be there for Wentz, who’s tallied 25-plus completions and 300-plus passing yards in each of his first two games. A solid matchup with the struggling New York Giants becomes more enticing if cornerback Janoris Jenkins can’t play.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins. After toting the ball 28 times for 122 yards in his 2017 debut, Ajayi gets to face a New York Jets defense that’s allowed a league-high 185 rushing yards (!) per game. Yes, please.
Value pick: Lamar Miller, Houston Texans. Miller is a safe bet for a heavy workload, as the Texans don’t want to overexpose rookie QB Deshaun Watson. The Patriots can be run on, too, as Kareem Hunt proved by gashing New England for three total scores in the NFL season opener.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown’s production dipped in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he saw 11 targets for the second consecutive week. There’s no reason why he can’t bounce back against the Chicago Bears, who just got torched by Mike Evans last Sunday.
Value pick: Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns. All right, this is a bit of a deep dive. But Higgins racked up 95 yards on seven catches last week, and he’s arguably Cleveland’s top receiving option with Corey Coleman out and Kenny Britt under-performing. If you need a bargain buy, roll out Higgins against the lowly Indianapolis Colts.
TIGHT END
Best play: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup isn’t great against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Chiefs seem determined to give Kelce consistent touches. His playmaking ability puts him atop the tight end heap in Week 3, especially with Rob Gronkowski’s health in question.
Value pick: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts. Jacoby Brissett has taken a liking to Doyle, targeting him eight times for eight catches and 79 yards in Week 2. Doyle is a strong volume play as long as Brissett is under center, especially vs. a Browns defense that’s allowed 15 receptions to opposing tight ends through two games.
DEFENSE
Best play: New England Patriots. Rookie quarterbacks have put up historically bad numbers at Gillette Stadium, and we don’t see Watson bucking that trend. Houston’s offense isn’t in a good place right now, and the Patriots should capitalize on home turf.
Value pick: Indianapolis Colts. Fortune favors the bold, right? Colts-Browns could be a turnover-filled slopfest, so if you feel like living on the edge, grab the home team against rookie QB DeShone Kizer and hope for mistakes galore.
