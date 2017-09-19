Did Katy Perry Cause Oklahoma’s 2014 Collapse? Baker Mayfield Thinks So

Oklahoma Sooners fans are well versed in the bevy of late-season collapses the football program has endured in the past decade, and the 2014 meltdown might rank at the top of the list. But current quarterback Baker Mayfield knows exactly who’s to blame for the Sooners’ failure in 2014 — Katy Perry.
Yes, you read that correctly.
“I blame Katy Perry,” Mayfield joked Monday, per ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.
Perry, as you might recall, was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” when then No. 4 Oklahoma visited No. 5 TCU. And the pop star admitted to having an eye for then Sooners QB Trevor Knight, asking him to call her.
The Sooners lost that game and finished the season 4-5, punctuated by a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Citrus Bowl.
And after Mayfield was done finding the culprit for the team’s 2014 collapse, he also took sides in the feud between Perry and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.
“I don’t think there is any comparison,” Mayfield said, backing Swift.
Mayfield and the Sooners hope they can shake off Perry’s curse and make a run at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this season.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images
