Did President Donald Trump Watch NFL Week 3? We’ll Probably Never Know

Was President Donald Trump watching the NFL on Sunday?

If you take his tweet about the Week 4 national anthem protests at face value, then it would seem POTUS took in some good old-fashioned pigskin.

However, Trump apparently told reporters that he wasn’t watching games, Politico’s Emily Stephenson reported Sunday. But then he said said he watched a little bit?

Trump on NFL today, via pool: "I was not watching the games today, believe me, I was doing other things — but I watched a little bit…" — Emily Stephenson (@ewstephe) September 24, 2017

One thing that’s abundantly clear, though, is that there are legions of players across the NFL — and even one in MLB — who’ve had enough of Trump’s rhetoric.

Thumbnail photo via David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Images