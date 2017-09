We’re showing you three places to head before, during, and after a game! Solas Irish Pub, Tony C’s in the Seaport, and Kings in Dedham.

For more on these three great restaurants, find them online and on social:

SOLASBOSTON.COM

Instagram: @SolasBoston

Twitter: @SolasBoston

TONYCSSPORTSBAR.COM

Instagram: @TonyCsSportsBar

KINGSBOWLAMERICA.COM/Dedham

Twitter: @Kings_Bowl