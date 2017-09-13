Does Andrew Luck Want Out Of Indianapolis? Agent Shuts Down Speculation

If Andrew Luck no longer wants to be a part of the Indianapolis Colts, then no one told Andrew Luck that.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said Wednesday morning that there a “general sense” around the NFL that “even with that enormous contract and that enormous talent, we could be seeing, right before our eyes, the end of the Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis.” But according to Luck’s agent, Will Wilson, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The speculation/rumor is simply not true,” Wilson told IndyStar Thursday. “Andrew would not have signed a five-year extension last year if he was not committed to the Colts. Complete nonstory.”

Luck signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Colts last July, making him the third highest-paid quarterback by average salary behind the Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford and the Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr.

Greenberg did try to clarify his comments later in his show.

“I want to make it clear, I’m not reporting (Luck) wants out of there or anything like that,” Greenberg said. “That’s just a commonly heard rumor, that he doesn’t want to go back on the field because he feels that he played hurt last year and will not want to go back out until he’s 100 percent. That’s not even a rumor, just what people are saying around the situation.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images