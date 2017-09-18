Does Kevin Durant Have Separate Twitter Account To Defend Himself From Haters?

Kevin Durant conceivably silenced his haters after winning an NBA championship, but it appears the Golden State Warriors star still takes issue with being ridiculed on social media.

Durant’s Twitter account has become wildly popular this offseason, as the 2017 NBA Finals MVP frequently speaks his mind through the app. However, it looks like KD’s official account might not be the only one has.

Rumors began to swirl of Durant possibly having an alternate account following an exchange with a fan Sunday night. After the fan asked Durant why he left the Oklahoma City Thunder, a response in the third person from KD’s official account followed, leading many to believe he forget to switch to his undercover account.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Now, there are several other possible reasons for Durant’s odd third-person retort. Considering he’s a high-profile athlete, there’s a very could chance other members of Durant’s team could have access to his Twitter. There’s also the age-old explanation: He was hacked.

Either way, this Twitter exchange took the Internet and sports world by storm, and Durant likely won’t hear the end of it for quite a while.

