Does Tom Brady’s ‘TB12 Method’ Work? Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Believes So

Tom Brady has sustained athletic success into his 40s, and “The TB12 Method” apparently has found its way into the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse.

Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez has struggled with shoulder issues during his Major League Baseball career. But Ramirez is buying into the New England Patriots quarterback’s fitness method, which is outlined in his recently-released book, “”The TB12 Method,” in order to strengthen his body.

“What I’ve been doing this past week, a lot of bands,” Ramirez said, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “You get stronger and faster. You have to send the message to your brain that you work fast. Quick hands.”

And what does the 33-year-old slugger think of Brady’s athletic conditioning plan?

“It does (work),” Ramirez said. “Five championships? Yeah, it does.”

Ramirez wants to extend his career, and in order to do so, he’s planning on implementing a new training regimen that sounds a lot like Brady’s.

“I’m not going to try and get too big but really, really strong, deep in my body,” Ramirez said. “I’m already strong mentally. I just have to be strong with my small muscles because I’m getting older. That’s exactly what I’m going to do. A lot of yoga.”

Perhaps Ramirez can persuade Bill Belichick to buy ‘The TB12 Method.”

