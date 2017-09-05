Dolphins-Buccaneers Game Won’t Be Played In Miami Due To Hurricane Irma

The NFL has made a partial decision regarding Sunday’s scheduled game in Miami between the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Hurricane Irma, currently a Category 5 hurricane, potentially heading toward South Florida this weekend, the NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that the Week 1 matchup won’t be played Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the NFL said in its press release.

While no decision on when or where the game would be played was announced, the NFL mentioned playing at a neutral site Sunday or pushing the game back to a different point in the season as potential options.

Both teams have a Week 11 bye.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images