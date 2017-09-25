Dolphins’ Michael Thomas Breaks Down When Discussing Donald Trump’s Comments

Michael Thomas is a football player, but more importantly, he’s a father.

The Miami Dolphins safety, like many of his peers, has been protesting during the national anthem, and he continued to do so Sunday following President Donald Trump’s controversial comments Friday.

And when Thomas was asked about why he felt the need to take a stand, he became emotional while discussing his responsibility to make the world better for his daughter.

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch." pic.twitter.com/Z4wroPcvzW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2017

“As a man, a father, as an African-American man, as someone in the NFL, as one of those son of bitches, yeah I took it personally,” Thomas said. “But it’s bigger than me.

“I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world. And I gotta do what I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like ‘Hey, you did something to try and make a change.'”

Thomas, of course, was far from the only one taking a stand Sunday, as multiple teams linked arms or took a knee, including three teams that didn’t come out of the locker room for the national anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images