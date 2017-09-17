Dolphins Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Miami Dolphins have been in Southern California all week and they’ll finally get to see some real game action Sunday.

Miami’s Week 1 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed until their shared bye in Week 11 while Hurricane Irma tore through Florida. The Dolphins have been practicing at the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason practice facility in Oxnard, Calif., since Wednesday as they prepared to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

And Sunday’s game should be a good one, as both teams will be fighting tooth and nail for a win. The Chargers dropped their Week 1 matchup 24-21 to the division rival Denver Broncos after nearly tying the game as time ran out, and Sunday will mark their first home game in L.A. The Dolphins, on the other hand, will be looking for any win they can get now that they have to play 16 straight games this season.

Here’s how you can watch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

