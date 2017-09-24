Dolphins Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Will the Miami Dolphins wind up on top of the AFC East after Week 3?

The Dolphins squeaked by the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in Week 2, and they’ll face a much less formidable opponent in the New York Jets on Sunday. New York is off to an 0-2 start after taking a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills and getting crushed by the Oakland Raiders 45-20 last Sunday.

The game will be the Jets’ home opener.

Here’s how you can watch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images