Dolphins Vs. Jets: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-6) Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Mike: Dolphins. Wanted to pick the Jets so badly, especially given injury question marks surrounding Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry’s knees. But I still think Adam Gase finds enough creative ways to move the football, while the Jets just don’t have the offense to keep pace.

Ricky: Dolphins. Jay Cutler has a really good assortment of weapons, which doesn’t bode well for a Jets defense that just got carved up by Derek Carr. Ajayi also could have a monster day with the Jets’ run defense — last in the NFL with 370 rushing yards allowed through two games — looking like a shell of its former self.

Andre: Dolphins. Cutler showed he can be a very good quarterback when he has weapons. The Jets have also allowed 5.4 yards per carry, so expect a big day from Ajayi, if he plays. The Dolphins recorded just one sack in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but they have some pretty big names on that pass rush that’ll provide plenty of problems for the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images