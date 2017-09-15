Donald Trump Demands ESPN Apologize For Jemele Hill’s Comments About Him

Donald Trump is taking ESPN to task.

The U.S. President used Twitter Friday morning to demand an apology from the sports network for the comments Jemele Hill made about him earlier this week. Trump also used some of his 140 characters to rip ESPN’s perceived political leanings.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Hill, one of ESPN’s top “SportsCenter” anchors, blasted Trump on Monday on Twitter, calling him a “white supremacist” and “unfit” for the presidency.

ESPN released a statement Tuesday distancing itself from Hill’s comments and calling them “inappropriate,” but many, including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Trump administration, believe the Worldwide Leader in Sports should have fired her.

While Hill stands by her comments, she’s remorseful for putting ESPN in a difficult situation.

Perhaps that’s why Trump took the opportunity to heap even more pressure on ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Network