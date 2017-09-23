Donald Trump Disinvites Stephen Curry From Warriors’ White House Visit

Stephen Curry didn’t want to go to the White House, but now he doesn’t even have to RSVP.

The Golden State Warriors met as a team to decide if they’d visit President Donald Trump in the White House as the defending NBA champions. But at the Dubs’ media day Friday, Curry made it clear that he would be voting against it.

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

But even though Curry was clear that he wouldn’t go, Trump decided to disinvite the Warriors point guard Saturday morning for good measure.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump’s tweet appears to be directed toward Curry alone, but it’s unclear if the Warriors will be uninvited, too. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted Saturday that the Warriors had been in communication with the White House and believed they would have been invited if the team so chose.

Sports teams have been visiting the White House since at least 1865 when President Andrew Johnson invited the amateur baseball teams the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals. However, champions didn’t begin regularly visiting the nation’s capital until Ronald Reagan took office in 1981.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images