Donald Trump Doubles Down On NFL Protests, Calls Out Owners In Latest Tweets

Donald Trump is not backing down.

The president stood by his harsh criticisms of the NFL on Sunday morning, once again calling for team owners to “fire or suspend” players who protest “The Star-Spangled Banner” and urging fans to stop attending games in a pair of incendiary tweets.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump’s tweets echo the comments he made Friday at a rally in Alabama, in which he insisted NFL owners should discipline players who kneel during the national anthem before games, then criticized the league for low ratings and too-stringent rules on tackling.

The president’s comments have been met with widespread condemnation in NFL circles, as several players and teams around the league have tweeted their disapproval of Trump.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a vocal Trump supporter, issued a defiant statement criticizing the president, while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also made a statement of sorts on Instagram.

Several members of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens continued their anthem protests Sunday morning before their game in London, and many other players are expected to protest throughout the day.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK