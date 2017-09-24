Donald Trump Responds To NFL Anthem Protests, Says Locking Arms Is ‘Good’

President Donald Trump doesn’t want NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. You know, he wants them “Fired!”

But if players instead elect to lock arms during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” then everything changes, apparently.

With a vast number of NFL players electing to protest in some fashion prior to their Week 4 games, Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what’s happening Sunday.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

So, let’s get this straight: locking arms to take a stand against comments you (the President) made is OK, but kneeling to raise awareness for perceived social injustice is both wrong and damaging to ratings.

Got it. Arms = good, knees = bad and ratings = important.

Say what you want about Trump, professional athletes, or any involved in this mess, but tweets like this only serve to make things even more confusing.

Thumbnail photo via Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK Images