Donald Trump Urges NFL To Ban Protests During National Anthem

Donald Trump wants to play a role in different kind of lawmaking.

The U.S. President has called on the NFL to implement a rule, which bans protests during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to games. Trump made the appeal Tuesday on Twitter.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump in recent days has blasted NFL players who protest during the national anthem, calling them “sons of b—es,” accusing them of disrespect and urging NFL owners to “fire” them. His words heightened tensions over the contentious issue and put him at odds with many in the sports world.

Players responded this weekend with a groundswell of protest that took many forms, including kneeling and raising fists during the anthem or staying off the field for what has become part of the pregame ritual.

Several NFL owners supported Trump’s campaign, and time will tell whether they’ll follow his request of effectively curbing players’ freedom of speech.

Thumbnail photo via Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register/USA TODAY Network