Donald Trump’s Focus Isn’t On Sports Amid Battle Vs. Players, Leagues

President Donald Trump isn’t sticking to sports, despite what his Twitter feed has recently suggested.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders assured reporters Monday at a briefing Trump isn’t focused on sports and is working to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation Hurricane Maria wrought on the island. In a series of Tweets, Trump blasted the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem and also rescinded the Golden State Warriors’ invitation to the White House to commemorate their 2017 NBA championship. Trump also praised NASCAR’s prohibition on employees doing anything but standing during the national anthem.

When a reporter asked Sanders about Trump’s focus, here’s her response.

Video of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders being asked why President Trump has tweeted about NASCAR and not Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/s5xQ1zMNZh — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) September 25, 2017

So there you have it.

Thumbnail photo via Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times/USA TODAY Network