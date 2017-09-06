Doug Fister Has Given Red Sox’s Rotation Stability During Playoff Push

Doug Fister has been dealing lately for the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander is 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA in his last three starts, including a brilliant performance his last time out against the New York Yankees.

Fister has filled in admirably for the injured David Price, and could be a valuable rotation piece come playoff time, should the Red Sox clinch a postseason spot.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Lenny DiNardo broke down what has made Fister so successful in his recent outings, and if it’s enough to warrant a rotation spot in October.

To hear more about Fister’s recent success, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

