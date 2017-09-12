DraftKings, FanDuel Both Will Pay $1.3M After Settling With Massachusetts

There was big news in the world of daily fantasy sports late last week.
Daily fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel both will pay Massachusetts $1.3 million after reaching a settlement, which was announced last Thursday, with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
“I am glad to have reached these settlements to address various consumer issues that existed at the early stages of this new industry,” Healey said in press release, via ESPN. “We have since implemented a set of comprehensive regulations that provide consumers with broad-ranging protections and that have served as a model for many other states.”
The settlement, which will equal $2.6 million, was the result of an investigation Healy’s office began in 2015. The investigation found issues with protections for consumers, and new regulations since have been established. The press release added that both DraftKings and FanDuel are ” are compliant with the current regulations,” according to ESPN.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
