DraftKings Still Owes Massachusetts $2.75 Million, Consultants Say

It turns out Massachusetts is in for an even bigger payday after settling with daily fantasy websites DraftKings and FanDuel over allegations of unfair and deceptive business practices.

Charles River Associates, a Boston consulting firm, says Draftkings still owes the state $2.75 million “for work associated with the failed merger with FanDuel,” Boston Business Journal reported Friday. That’s on top of the $1.3 million the Boston-based company agreed to pay in the settlement with Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey.

The case against the two websites was brought up in 2015 when Healey looked into them and found “some participants in daily fantasy sports contests were not adequately protected,” per the Boston Herald. Healey’s office made regulations over daily fantasy websites in 2016, and both DraftKings and FanDuel have complied.

Healy said in a statement that the $1.3 million collected from each company will go toward “grant programs to protect consumers and engage young people in technology.”

