Drew Pomeranz’s incredible 2017 season continued Friday.

The Red Sox left-hander improved to 15-5 on the season, as he only allowed two earned runs on two hits with two walks while striking out seven in six innings. Thanks to that effort, Boston topped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 at Fenway Park.

Hear Pomeranz talk about his outing in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images