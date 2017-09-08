Drew Pomeranz Looks To Continue Strong Season In Start Vs. Rays

Drew Pomeranz has had quite the second season with the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander, who was traded to Boston before last year’s Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, has emerged as the Red Sox’s No. 2 starter over his last 13 outings thanks to an 8-1 record and 2.66 ERA.

Hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley preview Pomeranz’s start Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

