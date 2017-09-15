Dustin Pedroia Now Up To 27 Straight Games With Hit Against Athletics

The Oakland Athletics probably are happy they don’t have to face Dustin Pedroia again until next season.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has feasted on A’s pitchers, as he currently has a 27-game hitting streak against Oakland. He’s batting .421 with seven doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI and 26 runs during that streak.

Hear more about Pedroia’s impressive streak against the A’s prior to Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images