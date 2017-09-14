Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Compares Colin Kaepernick To Michael Vick

One of the biggest things seemingly preventing Colin Kaepernick from signing with an NFL is whether or not he’s “signable.”

Sure, the hysteria surrounding the free agent quarterback could cause a distraction for any team that signs him. But considering he’s the player who started the trend of protesting the national anthem before games, there’s not really another player or situation to compare Kaepernick too.

But that didn’t stop Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie from finding one.

“With Michael Vick, there was a complete vetting of: ‘How is he as a teammate? What is his character? What is his potential? What is his football intelligence? Can he be a backup?’ ” Lurie recently said while discussing whether the Eagles would look into signing Kaepernick, via the Philadelphia Enquirer’s Marcus Hayes.

While it’s easy to understand what Lurie is trying to say, his comparison is nonetheless moronic.

Kaepernick, whether you agree with him or not, committed no crime in standing up for what he believes is social injustice and inequality in the United States. Vick, on the other hand, infamously served 18 months in prison for his role in a dog fighting ring.

So, that’s lawful, peaceful protest of an important issue versus the illegal financing of an operation that resulted in dead pit bulls.

Yeah, not the best comparison.

