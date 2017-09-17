Eagles Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

After a shocking upset of the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs return home to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams started their seasons with a victory, and both looked impressive in doing so. The Chiefs dominated the defending Super Bowl champions on their home turf, whereas the Eagles, led by sophomore quarterback Carson Wentz, went on the road and smothered the Washington Redskins.

They both look to start the year 2-0 in this NFL Week 2 matchup.

Here’s how to watch Eagles Vs. Chiefs online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images