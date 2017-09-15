Eagles Vs. Chiefs: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Philadelphia Eagles at (-4.5) Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Chiefs. Andy Reid is 8-3 against his former assistants (3-0 since getting to Kansas City), and pretty much all of those coaches are better than Doug Pederson. It’s also the second straight road game for Philly, which went 0-2 in the second of consecutive road games last season.

Ricky: Eagles. Philadelphia is very strong in the middle defensively, with Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan clogging lanes up front and the vastly underrated Jordan Hicks roaming around behind them. The Chiefs are going to have a hard time replicating their Week 1 offensive explosion.

Andre: Eagles. Tackle Lane Johnson is the most important player on the Eagles. When he’s in the lineup, Carson Wentz has 10 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 7-1 record. When he’s out, Wentz has eight touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 3-8 record. Wentz will have time to throw and he’ll be able to utilize his weapons, keeping this one close.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images