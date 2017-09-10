Eagles Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The NFC East is a battle every season, and the 2017 campaign shouldn’t be any different.

So, it’s only fitting that the new season opens with a matchup between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins will play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, while the Eagles will be led by signal-caller Carson Wentz, who is looking to take a step forward in his second season.

Here’s how you can watch Eagles vs. Redskins online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Live Steam: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images