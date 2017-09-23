Eduardo Rodriguez Set To Take Mound For Red Sox In Game 2 Vs. Reds

The Boston Red Sox got off to a good start in their weekend series in Cincinnati against the Reds, although they didn’t get a great outing from starting right-hander Rick Porcello.

So, with the bullpen getting a lot of action Friday night, Boston could use a strong outing from left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday when he takes the mound opposite Robert Stephenson.

Hear more about Saturday’s pitching matchup in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images