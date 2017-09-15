Ellen DeGeneres Gives Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Hilarious Gift For His Apartment

Ellen DeGeneres won’t allow Lonzo Ball to forget the time she dunked on him.

The talk-show host gave the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard a housewarming gift for the ages Thursday during his appearance on “The Ellen Show.” DeGeneres presented Lonzo Ball a piece of basketball-inspired artwork after grilling him and his father, LaVar Ball, about their on and off-court plans.

.@Lavarbigballer and @ZO2_ were here today to tell me about how amazing Lonzo Ball is. pic.twitter.com/YFsofwnF0c — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 14, 2017

Oddsmakers tip Ball as the favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, and Degeneres’ might fuel his motivation to reach that goal.

Especially if he puts the DeGeneres picture in a prominent position in his home, and visitors never pass up a chance to mock him about it.