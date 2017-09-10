College Football

Endicott College Pulls Off Incredible Comeback Win Thanks To Wild Catches

by on Sat, Sep 9, 2017 at 10:10PM
Endicott College was making miracles plays all over the field well before Terry Godwin’s incredible catch Saturday for No. 15 Georgia.

Facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 8-yard line, Gulls quarterback Joe Kalosky found wide receiver Brendan Johnson for a jaw-dropping one-handed catch to keep Endicott alive down six to the Bridgewater State Bears. And just a few seconds later, Kalosky completed the miracle comeback with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Sheilan Velazquez.

Wow!

Endicott, a Division III school from Beverly, Mass., topped Bridgewater State 29-28.

