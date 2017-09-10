Endicott College Pulls Off Incredible Comeback Win Thanks To Wild Catches

Endicott College was making miracles plays all over the field well before Terry Godwin’s incredible catch Saturday for No. 15 Georgia.
Facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 8-yard line, Gulls quarterback Joe Kalosky found wide receiver Brendan Johnson for a jaw-dropping one-handed catch to keep Endicott alive down six to the Bridgewater State Bears. And just a few seconds later, Kalosky completed the miracle comeback with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Sheilan Velazquez.
Wow!
Endicott, a Division III school from Beverly, Mass., topped Bridgewater State 29-28.
