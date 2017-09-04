England Vs. Slovakia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

England’s soccer team has a three-pronged mission to accomplish.

The Three Lions will host Slovakia on Monday in London at Wembley Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the first- and second-placed teams in Group F, respectively. England leads Slovakia by two points in the standings, and a win on home soil will move the host to within one point of automatic World Cup qualification with two games remaining.

England also needs to impress its home fans, following its uninspiring 4-0 win over Malta on Friday, and a memorable performance against Slovakia is the order of the day.

Here’s how to watch England vs. Slovakia online.

When: Monday, Sept. 4, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com