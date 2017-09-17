Eric Rowe Injury: Patriots Cornerback Exits Vs. Saints With Groin Issue

Eric Rowe appears to have joined the New England Patriots’ walking wounded.

The Patriots cornerback injured his groin in Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and is questionable to return, according to the team.

Rowe jogged off the field midway through New England’s first defensive series of the second half and first was taken to the medical tent for evaluation. He then went to the locker room for further examination but returned to the sideline later in the quarter.

Eric Rowe is back on the sideline with his helmet on. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 17, 2017

The 24-year-old got the start at outside cornerback Sunday in place of Malcolm Butler, who struggled in preseason and the Patriots’ season opener.

New England safety Jordan Richards saw the field for the first time in the third quarter with Rowe on the sideline.

With Eric Rowe (groin) not available, S Jordan Richards enters the game in 7-DB package for first defensive snap of the day. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2017

