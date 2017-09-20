ESPN BPI Gives Celtics Second-Best NBA Championship Odds For 2018

The Boston Celtics had a very busy offseason, and one ranking says all the changes should culminate in the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Celtics a 12 percent chance of winning the 2018 NBA Finals. That’s double the odds BPI has given the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the C’s in five games in the 2017 Eastern Conference finals. The Warriors, of course, lead the BPI rankings at 58 percent.

According to preseason BPI, the Warriors have a 58% chance to win the NBA title. The Bulls have a 19% chance for the top lottery spot. pic.twitter.com/9D7K1PkDr5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2017

It’s certainly not outlandish to have the Celtics at No. 2. They significantly upgraded in the offseason, adding two All-Star players in point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Gordon Hayward. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the 2016 and 2017 No. 3 overall draft picks, respectively, also should contribute in a meaningful way. Brad Stevens is an elite head coach, too.

That said, games are not won on paper. The Celtics must prove this ranking is correct, and it might take a little time for them to hit their stride after they changed their entire roster from last season with the exception of four players.

Still, once April arrives, the Celtics should be among the most feared teams in the NBA playoffs.

