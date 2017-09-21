ESPN’s 2017 NBA Future Power Rankings Paint Celtics In Positive Light

The Boston Celtics aren’t just set up for success this season. They’re also well-positioned to be an NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference for the next several years.

ESPN on Thursday released its annual Future Power Rankings, which are ESPN Insider’s projections of the on-court success expected for each NBA team over the next three seasons — so, in this case, the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The Golden State Warriors, coming off their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance and second championship in three seasons, hold the top spot, as you might have guessed.

But the Celtics, fresh off an offseason in which they signed Gordon Hayward, traded for Kyrie Irving and drafted Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick, are nipping at the Warriors’ heels, checking in at No. 2. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves occupy spots No. 3 through 5, respectively.

To determine the Future Power Rankings, ESPN rated each team in five categories: players, management, money, market and draft. The Celtics ranked third in players, management and draft. They ranked 23rd in money and eighth in market.

“We’ve seen Boston’s success coming; the Celtics ranked third in each of the past two editions. But now, in the wake of a run to the Eastern Conference finals, Boston is closer to making that future reality,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote. “Though the Celtics have loaded up, they still rank third in the draft category with an extra pick coming either next year or 2019 from trading the No. 1 selection to the Philadelphia 76ers, plus potentially two more in 2019 from the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

“And there are few organizations we trust to manage success better than the Celtics, who rank third in the management category.”

This marks the Celtics’ highest rank ever in the ESPN Future Power Rankings, which debuted in the fall of 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images