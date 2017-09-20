ESPN’s Will Cain Eviscerates Kyrie Irving For ‘First Take’ Interview

Kyrie Irving isn’t getting good reviews for his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday.

The Boston Celtics guard, who was grilled by co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on why he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, certainly said a lot during his nearly two hours on the show, for better or for worse. Well, ESPN’s Will Cain wasn’t impressed with Irving’s “answers,” and he unleashed on the star guard during his own appearance on “First Take” on Tuesday.

“The truth of the matter is that Kyrie Irving yesterday brought out a wheel barrel full of BS, took out a shovel and threw it on this table and expected you three (Smith, Kellerman and co-host Molly Qerim), to eat it up with a smile,” Cain said. “He condescendingly looked at all of you, especially you, Max, and suggested somehow he’s above question.

“The last clip he played said ‘just respect his decision, as a man.’ Well, no. What we do is analyze, sometimes criticize and try our best to understand a pseudo-philosophical, cryptic, dodging demeanor that he brought out here to evade every single tough question.”

Watch Cain’s full takedown of Irving (which gets even more intense) in the video below:

Listen, Irving is a fantastic basketball player.

But the comments he made Monday, as well as what he said during his introductory press conference, really can be best described, as Cain said, as “pseudo-philosophical.”

Of course, Irving also has been dabbling in pseudoscience, as he apparently believes the Earth is flat — a theory which might be spreading through the Celtics’ locker room.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images