Even ‘College Gameday’ Won’t Let Falcons Forget Super Bowl Collapse Vs. Patriots

College football season is upon us, and that means high-profile matchups, irrational outrage over rankings and, of course, ruthless signs at ESPN’s “College Gameday.”
The first “College Gameday” of the 2017 season took place Saturday in Atlanta before No. 3 Florida State squared off with No. 1 Alabama. And while fans from both sides took shots at each other, they also found common ground in trolling the Atlanta Falcons over their Super Bowl LI collapse against the New England Patriots.
Ouch.
Even in your own backyard, people don’t forget.
We have a feeling people will bringing up Tom Brady and Co.’s epic comeback for quite some time.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter
