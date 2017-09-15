Ex-Celtics Player Found Guilty, Sentenced To Prison In Stolen Gun Case

Nate Driggers played 15 games for the Boston Celtics during the 1996-97 season. Now, he’s behind bars.

Driggers was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after being found guilty of receiving guns stolen off a freight train in Chicago, according to The Associated Press.

The 43-year-old bought 30 guns stolen by gang members in 2015 from a rail car parked in a rail yard and quickly resold 29 of them, according to evidence presented at trial, per The AP.

Driggers, who on Thursday again denied ever selling guns, averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game during his lone NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images