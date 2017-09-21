Ex-NBA Player Rips ‘Egg Avatar’ Kevin Durant Over Questionable Tweets

Kevin Durant is catching heat from all angles for the controversial tweets he sent Sunday night ripping his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his former head coach, Billy Donovan.

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player who works as an analyst on ESPN’s “The Jump,” piled on Wednesday, questioning what exactly the Golden State Warriors superstar was thinking.

“I look at you now as I look at everybody else on Twitter and Instagram that has a little egg avatar. You are that person now,” Jackson said of Durant. “You cannot be excluded from that. Who creates a fake page? I’m the person, if I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it. He’s an egg avatar now, I have no respect for him for that. Don’t do that.”

Durant’s questionable tweets came in response to someone criticizing him. He even referred to himself in the third person, creating questions as to whether he actually intended to use a fake account when firing back at the Twitter troll.

Durant, who just won a championship in his first season with the Warriors after spending nine seasons with the Thunder organization, owned up to his mistake, calling his tweets “childish” and “idiotic.” The backlash from others still has been loud, though.

Maybe Durant should cool it on social media for a while.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images