Ex-NFL Punter Breaks Down Johnny Hekker Punt With Fascinating Insight

Who knew punting could be so interesting?

It turns out Tony Romo isn’t the only recently retired NFL player who’s ready to add something to the conversation every weekend, as former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee proved Sunday.

McAfee, who surprisingly retired in February to join Barstool Sports, got used to life as a spectator Sunday while also adding some insightful commentary. McAfee’s tweet analyzing a great punt from Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker quickly went viral Sunday afternoon.

(There’s some NSFW language in the video.)

Hekker is incredible.. he just attempted a punt that folks only do in practice #RespectTheArt pic.twitter.com/PYjrn3y8P9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 10, 2017

Special teams play often is taken for granted, especially in this day and age of the fantasy-driven NFL game. But it’s refreshing to see this part of the game explained a relatable way.

Here’s hoping Hekker’s No. 1 fan, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, gets a chance to see this video, too.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images