Ex-Patriot Kony Ealy Has Message For Haters After First Game With Jets

Kony Ealy appears intent on putting the past behind him.

The 25-year-old defensive end took the field Thursday night in a New York Jets uniform for the team’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, five days after the New England Patriots released him. He didn’t wait long to make a splash, either: In the second quarter, Ealy recorded a strip sack of quarterback Matt McGloin that resulted in a Jets fumble recovery.

Of course, Ealy’s play came in the team’s fourth preseason game against second- and third-stringers, but it apparently had him pretty fired up. After the Jets’ 16-10 win, the former Carolina Panther took to Twitter to address the haters.

prayed for my downfall yah they prayed for my downfall but that young Ealy stood tall time to teach these disloyal how to ball yeah dat way🛩 — Kony Ealy (@KonyEaly94) September 1, 2017

Ealy is quoting a song here — Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” — so it’d be a stretch to assume this is any sort of shot at the Patriots for letting him go. But we’d imagine Ealy is quite motivated to succeed in New York, especially if he makes the Jets’ 53-man roster and gets to play New England twice this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images