Ex-Yankees Star Alfonso Soriano Resurfaces Looking Absolutely Jacked

With 412 home runs to his name, Alfonso Soriano was one of the best power hitters of his generation.

However, the former New York Yankees star probably would’ve hit even more bombs if he looked like he does now.

Soriano, who retired following the 2014 season, visited Tropicana Field on Tuesday for a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs. And the 41-year-old apparently has been hitting the gym, as he’s rocking muscles that dwarf the ones he had as a major leaguer. Check out Soriano’s aggressive new physique in the picture below:

Yikes.

Throughout his 16-year MLB career, Soriano was known mostly as a lanky, though powerful hitter. But with this new look, he looks more prepared for the gridiron than the diamond.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images